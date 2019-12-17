Sweet revenge for Conlan over Nikitin

Saturday night [Dec 14] saw Michael Conlan in action with Vladimir Nikitin at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Conlan [125.8 lbs] took the 10 rounder 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the 3 judges scorecards beating Nikitin [126 lbs].

Conlan threw the better shows out boxing Nikitin for most of the fight. Revenge is sweet for Collan fater his Olympic loss to Nikitin, which was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever witnessed at any boxing tourament.

Round 8 was by far the best round of the fight, thery stood toe to toe for most of it. Both fighters were cut with Nikitin being game but just out boxed by the better work from Conlan.