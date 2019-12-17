Hayley Palmer to do Christmas on the Sofa

TV Presenter Hayley Palmer is set to host a Christmas special of her chat show ‘On the Sofa with Hayley’ Christmas Eve.

Terry Stone and Josh Myers – Rise of the foot soldier 4

Joining Hayley on the sofa are Actors Terry Stone & Josh Myers (Rise of the Footsoldier 4) BBC Apprentice Star Dean Ahmad, George Rains & Dennon Lewis from this year’s Love Island and the cast of Absolutely Ascot (Samson Smith, Claudia Smith, Charlotte Lee & Amber Tucker – Chandler)

Hayley says ‘It’s a feel good relaxed show, NOT an interview – as if you were down the pub with your friends having a chat! It’s real, relaxed and we laugh ALOT’

Hayley Palmer started her presenting career in 2017 at Hampshire Community Radio Station Voice Fm. She soon progressed to Shoreditch Radio, Drive time at Vibe 107.6, training at Heart, a work placement at ITV and now reports the Entertainment News for Love Sport Radio. Hayley got her break in TV presenting an 80’s show Saturday nights 9pm on Spotlight TV (formerly Keep it Country TV) presenting along side 80s stars Five Star, Jaki Graham, Neil Fox & Owen Paul.

Although it hasn’t always been easy, Hayley admits that people may see the glamorous bits, but behind the scenes it’s early mornings, late starts, setbacks, tears of frustration to the point you think it will never happen, but if you want it enough you won’t let anything stand in your way! ‘I work on my mind set every morning, followed by a gym session to keep my focus.’

Hayley admits that she has always got in trouble for talking! However presenting her own chat show is a ‘dream comes true’

Get a cuppa & mince pie, make yourself comfy and tune in on Christmas Eve SKY TV Channel 376/Freesat 516 at 4pm.