Sword Beach worth siding with at 8/1

In the 1m 1f handicap at Goodwood today (4.45), the well-weighted Sword Beach makes plenty of appeal at 8/1.

This Eve Johnson Houghton trained three-year-old ran very well on handicap debut over 7f here 12 months ago when a length second of 14 to Governor Of Punjabi off 79.

He went on to finish a solid neck third at Wolverhampton before rounding off the campaign with a first success in a 1m auction stakes contest on soft ground at York when stating on strongly to score gamely by a neck off an official rating of 84.

Sword Beach has had four starts this season and his best effort cam in the second of those at Windsor over 1m on quick ground when a keeping on 1 3/4 length third of eight to Overwrite in a class 2 handicap off 83.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 80 in this class 3 and that makes him a key player at the weights here now returned to a softer surface.

Sword Beach’s two runs on soft going have resulted and his aforementioned win at York. It’s also worth bearing in mind that on his second start as a juvenile he finished runner-up to Milltown Star who runs in a class 2 earlier in the card off a mark of 100.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sword Beach (8/1 BetVictor, William Hill – BOG)