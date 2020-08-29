Past Master a punt now returned to Goodwood

Past Master looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt in the 1m 6f handicap at Goodwood today (4.10) now returned to a venue where he is unbeaten in two starts.

The first of those successes came over 1m 4f on soft ground where he battled on break to score by a head.

Henry Candy’s charge went on to land this contest 12 months ago where he overcame a slow start and stayed on strongly to account for Berrahri by a neck off 79.

Past Master then rounded off the campaign with a solid 2 1/2 length fourth of eight to Summer Moon i a class 2 at Yarmouth over the 1m 6f trip of this off 82.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 1lb lower (81) – just 2lb higher than when landing the spoils last year.

It makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective and Past Master comes into this having shaped as if needing the run following 266 days on the sidelines when a not knocked about fifth of 10 to Leoncavallo at Haydock.

That should have blown away the cobwebs and put him spot on to make a bold bid to retain his crown at a track which clearly brings out the best in him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Past Master (5/1 generally available – use BOG firms)