Take One For The Team at Newbury

One For The Team has run well in both his starts this saeson and looks on a handy mark, so at 5/1 makes plenty of appeal in the 3m handicap hurdle at Newbury today (1.50).

In the first of those over this course and distance in a competitive 18-runner affair, the Nick Williams trained six-year-old looked an unlucky loser in my eyes when an eye-catching neck second to Champers On Ice off a mark of 128.

One For The GTeam tracked the leaders going wellon the inside under 5lb claimer Chester Williams, but showed signs of inexperience at several obstacles which cost him vital ground.

However, he closed up travelling strongly two from home but then got caught a bit glat footed when the winner kicked clear under a positive ride from Tom Scudamore.

That resulted in hims playing catch-up at a vital stage, so it was to his credit that he stayed on powerfully to be gaining hand over fist at the finish.

One For The Team has since finished a solid 2 3/4 length third of 14 in a class 2 Pertemps qulifier over 3m 1f at Warwick off 2lb higher, where he led three out and held every chance at the last before being unable to quicken on the run-in.

This looks a less competitive class 2 affair, so another 2lb rise in the weights is unlikely to be a hinderence the drop back in trip looks sure to suit.

I think a revised rating of 130 could still underestimate One For The Team’s ability given his lightly-raced and progressive profile and he undoubtedly has a race like this in him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win One For The Team (5/1 Unibet – BOG)