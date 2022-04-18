Take Things To The Max At Catterick

An each way bet on the Flat to start with this Wednesday when I like the look of Sir Maxi in the 4.30pm who is forecast at a double figure price (though I doubt the bookies will be so generous).

Trained by Richard Fahey, who has won this race twice in the last three years, he was last seen coming home sixth at Southwell over this trip, which followed a good fourth at Kempton and a short-head second at Newcastle. The last two of those were in Class Two handicaps and he drops back in class this afternoon, and if he can repeat his better all-weather form on the grass here he has an excellent chance at a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sir Maxi 4.30pm Catterick 10/1 William Hill