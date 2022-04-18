Star To Sparkle in The Last At Ludlow

In late April it seems strange to suggest a bet at the winter game, but Mamoon Star stands out in the bumper that closes the Ludlow card, and will have the added burden of some of my money on his back accordingly.

He started his racing career with a second at Huntingdon last October and followed that with a solid third at Cheltenham in Listed class before finding things all too much for him when ninth at Newbury, again in Listed company. He ought to find this far easier pickings and unless I Shut The D’Or improves considerably or there is something special among the newcomers, he ought to get off the mark in the 4.20pm.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mamoon Star 4.20pm Ludlow Evens Bet365