Tamigi looks tasty at 25/1

In the 1m handicap at Kempton today (4.45), I think Tamigi looks overpriced and worth an each-way punt at 25/1.

This Marco Botti trained three-year-old has only had four starts and shaped well in the third of those on handicap debut over this trip at Wolverhampton when fourth of 13 to Space Kid off an opening mark of 59.

After showing pace to chase the leaders, Tamigi made headway a furlong from home and kept on nicely to be beaten just 1/2 a length without being unduly knocked about.

He now meets the runner-up Zoolander on 2lb better terms and the winner has since run two solid races to finish second.

The third home Livia The Empress went into the race on the back of an easy success and ran a blinder yesterday when beaten a neck into second at Lingfield when getting a terrible rough passage for the first two thirds of the contest.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this same grade class 6 affair and Tamigi comes into it having shaped better then the bare result over 7f here when a keeping on tenderly handled 3 1/4 length seventh of 13 to Iesha.

I thought he finished with running let in him and the step back up to a mile looks sure to suit. Tamigi has also since been dropped a pound and has shown enough in my eyes to suggest he has a race of this nature in him off his current rating of 58.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tamigi (25/1 Sky Bet – paying 4 places)