Costa Teguise appeals in Kempton opener

Costa Teguise has one bit of form to his name which suggest he is weighted to go well and worth siding with at 8/1 in the 6f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Kempton (4.15).

This Rod Millman trained three-year-old has only managed to make the frame in five starts, with that run coming two starts back over this trip at Windsor when third of eight to Bomb Squad off an opening handicap mark of 58.

After racing prominently and being ridden to take up the running inside the last Costa Teguise got headed late on and lost second on the post to be beaten just 1/2 a length.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, has won again since and finished third in a class 5 handicap off a rating of 61.

Endermen, who finished two lengths behind the selection in fifth, also went on to score next time up when landing a class 5 at Redcar.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this class 6 affair and suggest that Costa Teguise should be capable of making his presence felt off his current rating of 50.

Although he couldn’t get competitive last time out when sixth at Chepstow, that came over the minimum trip and the step back up to 6f looks sure to suit.

So from a decent draw in stall six, and the in-form Richard Kingscote in the saddle, Costa Teguise looks worth an each-way interest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Costa Teguise (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)