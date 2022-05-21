Tath May Prove Hard To Beet

Well the weekend is over and it was pretty tough but we head off to Leicester this afternoon for our first suggestion when Tathbeet makes his long awaited debut in the 3.20pm over a mile. Bought for £210,000 at the breeze up sales he clearly looked the part at the time – but that was in may last year and he hasn’t been seen since. His breeding (a son of Lope De Vega out of a Montjeu mare) suggests he will be even better at three and if he lives up to his reputation he should at least place first time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tathbeet 3.20pm Leicester 16/5 Betfair and Paddy Power