Getting ready for the Queen’s Jubilee

The Queen is set to celebrate her 70th year on the throne with a whopping four day Platinum Jubilee bank-holiday weekend this June 2nd-5th and every shop is popping with red white and blue bunting, paper cups and balloons to kit out each close and cul-de-sac for the ultimate street party.

Now I love a good shindig as much as the next villager, but what happens when your neighbour is a bit of a tool? Erm… pass the vegan sausage rolls please, this could get messy!

Two years spent in lockdown has undoubtedly caused friction between households all over the world as we’ve all spent a great deal longer at home and noticed all of the annoying and irreparable differences between neighbours.

For me it’s been a case of trying to keep my cool whilst getting stared at from the bedroom window whilst I’m sunbathing in my garden which eye contact, a sarcastic wave and even an abrupt cough doesn’t always deter.

I get that times can be testing, especially when stuck indoors, so it’s only natural to try new hobbies or even take up bird spotting, but staring at a bluetit versus a girls actual tits whilst sunbathing in silence without breaking eye contact is more than a little creepy, right?

Next came the telescope. Yup, you heard that right! It turns out some people enjoy star gazing for a few hours in the garden at 3am on a work night when every humans bedroom window is open for some breeze; said neighbour decides to laugh, squeal and attempt to be heard by the aliens who are several thousand galaxies away whilst I’m recharging my patience for my early morning meeting. Let’s hope the Men from Mars can’t translate expletives.

So I’d like us all to take a minute to breathe right now and centre ourselves in advance, find peace and keep our cool when we evidently mingle over mini rolls and a glass of fizz with those who grind our gears the most in life – I feel your pain. I want you all to acknowledge that what happened in quarantine stays in quarantine; go rock that bunting draping and glass-pouring goodwill to all, for Queen and country!