Tathmeen ticks plenty of boxes under Hardie

I thought Tathmeen was an unlucky loser when runner-up last time out, so off an unchanged mark at a venue he runs well looks to hold leading claims of going one better in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (5.30).

This Antony Brittain trained five-year-old has a strike rate of 38 per cent at the track having won won five times and been placed twice in 13 starts.

He was in good form at the start of the year when winning three times. The last of those successes came in this grade – class 4 – when scoring here off a mark of 77.

Tathmeen went on to finish a solid second in a class 3 at Wolverhampton off 84 and also ran well when fourth in a class 3 at Haydock off 85.

Tathmeen is now able to race in this class 4 affair off a reduced rating of 72 and comes into it having fluffed the start before finishing off powerfully and failing by just a short-head to overhaul Son And Sannie at Wolverhampton under 5lb claimer Harry Russell

Given how the race panned out it was a terrific effort and if he had got away better then there is no doubt in my mind that he would have won.

So off the same rating and now reunited with Cam Hardie who has partnered him to four of his seven career successes, this looks a good opportunity for Tathmeen to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tathmeen (5/1 BetVictor – BOG)