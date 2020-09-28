Thawry looks tasty at 12/1

Having dropped back to his last winning mark, Thawry makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Newcastle today (4.30).

This Antony Brittain trained five-year-old opened his account over course and distance back in February 2019 when scoring by 1/2 a length in a class 4 off a mark of 70.

He went on to be placed off 72 and belatedly got back to winnings ways in March of this year in a class 6 at Wolverhampton when landing a 10-runner affair by a neck off 56.

Thawry has since run well to finish fourth at Ripon off 60 and when a two length second of 11 to Espeegee at Thirsk off 59.

He is now able to race in this class 6 off 56 again, so that gives him every chance at the weights on the pick of his form.

Having been ridden by a 7lb claimer last time out here when a not knocked about eighth of 10 to Savanna Gold, Thawry is also now reunited with Cam Hardie who has ridden him to both his successes.

Bot those wins have come on the Tapeta surface and his handler has a decent strike rate of just over 15 per cent with his runners at the venue in the past 12 months which has resulted in a profit of just over £30 to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Thawry (12/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)