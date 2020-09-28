Class-dropping Boudica Bay a bet at 9/1

Boudica Bay looks decent value at 9/1 in the 5f handicap at Bath today (4.50) now dropped back into class 6 company.

This Eric Alston trained mare3 was last successful in this grade at Redcar back in June when scoring easily by three lengths off a mark of 62.

She got put up to 68 for that and has failed to trouble the judge in five subsequent outings.

However, four of those have been in class 5 company and Boudica Bay ran well on her penultimate start in a class 4 at Chester when a 2 1/4 length fourth of nine to Militia off 66.

She is now able to race in this class 6 off 62, the same mark as when last victorious, and boats a terrific strike rate of 45.5 per cent in the grade having won five times and been placed twice from 11 starts.

So with ground conditions fine and the trip ideal, Boudica Bay looks to have more going for her then her odds would suggest and looks well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Boudica Bay (9/1 Paddy Power, Betfair – BOG)