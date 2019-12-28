The Cashel Man fancied for Challow Hurdle glory

Having won in impressive sttyle last time out, The Cashel Man looks worth siding with to take the step up into Grade 1 company in his stride and land the spoils in the Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury today (3.00).

This Nicky Henderson trained seven-year-old who was a very useful performer on the level who shaped with stacks of promise in four starts arts over the obstacles last season when looking far from the finished article.

After finding only useful stable companion Pym a neck too strong on hurdles debut at Kempton, he ran below expectaions went sent off the even money favourite and beaten seven lengths into second by Ardlethan at Uttoxter.

The Cashel Man then showed that running to be all wrong when going down fighting to Reserve Tank at Kempton.

After relucntaly taking up the lead in the four-runner line-up, he was shaken-up to go clear after the fourth last. He the edged right aftre the last and appeared to lose concentration before getting caught on the post to be beaten just a neck.

As the winner went on to land Grade 1 contests at sandown and the Punchestown Festival, it was a really solid effort.

The Cahel Man went on to open his account with a facile eight length success in a minor contest at Ffos Las in July and looked a stronger indivdiual when making an impressive return to action over this course and distance last month.

He made all that and drew clear three from home before staying on strongly to win unchallenged by 10 lengths.

It was a performance which suggested he could now be the real deal and in my eyes The Cashel Man looks well worth a crack at this level.

He could could well get an unconteted lead in this five-runner field, and if that that proves to be the case, then he could prove difficult to peg back.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Cashel Man (11/4 generally available – use BOG firms)