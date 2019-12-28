Polydora the punt in Mandarin

Polydora has form to his name which suggest he is worth siding with in the Mandarin Handicap Chase at Newbury today (2.25).

This Tom Lacey seven-year-old rah very well on chase debut at Aintree when an eight length third to the smart Molly The Dolly off mark of 131, before scoring in good stle at Newcastle off the same rating.

Polydora also ran very well at Uttoxter back in March when a 9 1/4 length third of 11 to De Rasher Counhter off 139.

As De Rasher Counter, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, won the valaiubke Grade 3 Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury last time out off 149 – it gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4.

Polydora is able to race in it off off 6lb lower, and his revised rating of 133 is just 2lb hugher than when last victorious.

It makes him look weighted to run a big race and he is entitled to come on a bundle for his return to action at Newcastle last month when a distant runner-up to Bafana Blue.

Lacey has also been among the winners of late, so Polydora looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Polydora (6/1 Betfair, Coral, Paddy Power – BOG)