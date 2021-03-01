The Daley Express weighted to deliver at Wolves

Now dropped in grade from a handy mark, The Daley Express looks decent value at 17/2 to get back to winnings ways in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (6.20).

This seven-year-old is a course and distance winner with that success coming in a class 4 off a mark of 85 back in September 2019.

Ron Harris’s charge also landed a class 5 at Nottingham last September off 75 and ran very well over course and distance three starts back when a length third of 11 to Mutabaahy off 79.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off 77 and that gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The Daley Express also has a 25 per cent strike rate in class 5 company having won twice and been placed on three occasions in eight starts.

So in what looks his easiest task for some time, he looks to have lots going for him under Richard Kingscote.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win The Daley Express (17/2 bet365 – BOG)