Reach For The Moon would be a popular winner here for The Queen and on the formbook and the official racings, she is hard to oppose. A winner at Newbury and here at Sandown last season and second on every other start, she drops down in to Listed class for her return here and it will take something decent to lower her colours this evening too.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Reach For The Moon 7.15pm Sandown 13/8 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor, Boylesports and others.