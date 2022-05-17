Balding Filly Is On An Upward Curve

Well the majority of the racing this afternoon sees very small fields where there appears to be little value to be found, so I am keeping my powder dry until Sandown’s evening card. Chasseral was easy enough to back ahead of her debut, suggesting she will improve considerably from the experience of a six length third at Newmarket where she raced too freely early on, leaving nothing in the locker to call upon close home where she faded out of contention. Assuming she improves for the run she could go close here, with a place the very least in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chasseral 5.40pm Sandown 6/5 all bookmakers