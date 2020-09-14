Thegreatestshowman weighted to strike under Wood

Thegreatestshowman is on a handy mark at present and looks worth a punt at 6/1 now dropped back down in class in the 5f handicap at Bath today (4.35)

Trained by Amy Murphy, this four-year-old enjoyed a productive time last season when winning three times in class 4 company.

In the last of those successes, Thegreatestshowman came from off the pace with a strong run to be up close home and beat Fizzy Feet by a head at Lingfield off a mark of 85.

He is now able to race off 5lb lower having raced 10 times this year. The first two came in class 3 company and he then was far from disgraced in a class 2 at Lingfield when last of six to Top Breeze but beaten just 1 1/4 lengths after getting hampered.

Thegreatestshowman also ran well in a class 4 at Newmarket when third to Blue De Vega off 81 and when third to Texting off the same rating at Yarmouth.

He also posted solid effort on his penultimate outing when fourth at Newmarket and was forced to race wide last time out at Chelmsford when fifth of six to Watchable in a class 3 when heavily backed.

The return to class 4 company, in which he has a 20 per cent strike rate having won three times and been placed on five occasions, is an obvious plus and may well see him in a better light.

George Wood, who partnered him to his last success, is also now reunited with him for just the second time this year and what looks a winnable contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Thegreatestshowman (6/1 bet365 – BOG)