Aquadabra appeals at 10s

Having slipped down below her last winning mark, Aquadabra looks worth siding with at 10/1 in the 5f handicap at Bathe today (5.10).

This Chris Mason trained five-year-old mare won over course and distance back in July 2017 off a rating of 68.

She won three times last season, with the last of those victories coming four starts back at Lingfield where she came with a strong well-timed run under Callum Shepherd to get up and beat Katherine Place by a short-head off a mark of 55.

Aquadabra went on to finish runner-up off 57 and also ran well on her third start this season when a neck runner-up at Chepstow off 57.

She has failed to build on that and trouble the judged in four subsequent outings but is now able to race off 54 as a result.

That gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of her form, especially if taking into account the 5lb that Georgia Dobie takes off with her claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aquadabra (10/1 Unibet – BOG)