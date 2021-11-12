THERE are still a few tickets for BKB 23 available

Next Saturday’s show at the O2 Arena features two world-title fights.

Knockout specialist Daniel Lerwell meets Anthony Holmes in a classic puncher-vs-boxer match up and there’s a real grudge match for the vacant world cruiserweight championship.

As he usually does, Eric Olsen has been trying to wind up as many people as possible before his fight with Carl Hobley.

Carl is desperate to shut his mouth and take the world championship back to Bournemouth.

BKB 23 also features our first women’s fight.

There’s been a change, with Lucie Neaguova replacing Nadija Milijancevic.

She now faces Chiara Giusti in a fight that’s created a lot of interest.

Former UFC fighter Chris Fishgold makes his debut for BKB™ against John Doody and one of the sport’s biggest characters puts his career on the line.

Millions have watched Mark Handley’s scraps with Robin Deakin and he also went in with Brad Pickett.

Mark knows he’s nearing the end now and if he loses to Callan Harley, it could be all over for him.

But if he wins, there could be a British-title shot for him.

The link up with BYB in the States has given everyone at BKB™ a massive buzz – especially the fighters.

They all know that if they perform on our shows there’s a chance they will get to fight in Miami or Las Vegas.

Barrie Jones and Toby Bindon are representing us – and Great Britain – in Miami on December 17 and the verbal sparks have been flying across the pond over the last few days.

Toby made his intentions clear in a press release and BYB responded by saying the Americans “have been teaching the Brits a lesson in humility for 250 years” and that they intend to do so again in the bareknuckle boxing ring!

I’m backing our fighters to show them the Brits are best!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown