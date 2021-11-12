I Like A Decent Bet

I Like To Move It has always been held in high regard at the Twiston-Davies yard, and with two wins and a second from his first three bumpers before a ninth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, that confidence was clearly not misplaced.

Since switching to hurdles he as a 100% success rate with wins at Worcester and over this course and distance last month, staying on strongly each time, and he may well be good enough to make it three out of three here, despite an exciting if small field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win I Like To Move It 3.30pm Cheltenham 11/10 All bookmakers