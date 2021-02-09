Three C’s a strong fancy at Southwell

On an uninspiring day’s racing, Three C’s is a strong fancy to get to get back to winning ways in the 7f handicap at Southwell (7.45).

This George Boughey trained seven-year-old has won three times and been placed twice in five starts at the track.

He was last successful in June of last year at Chelmsford in this grade – class 6 – when scoring by 2 1/2 lengths off 62 and went on to finish third in a class 5 at Kempton off 67.

Three C’s is now able to race off a reduced rating of 55 – 7lb lower than when last victorious and 3lb below his last success here.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective and he comes into this on the back of a solid 1 1/4 length third over a mile here seven days ago.

The drop back to 7f holds no fears and Mark Crehan also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

So in what looks a weak race for the grade, Three C’s looks a worthy favourite to notch an eight career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Three C’s (6/4 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)