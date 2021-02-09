Didtheyleaveuoutto taken to deliver at Kempton

On today’s jumpers’ bumper card at Kempton, Didtheyleaveuoutto rates the standout bet in the 4.20.

This Nick Gifford trained eight-year-old looked an exciting prospect when winning his first two starts in bumpers, including a Listed contest at Ascot.

He was also far from disgraced when 10th of 23 to Relegate in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the 2018Cheltenham Festival and there was lost to like about his debut win over hurdles at Fakenham where he travelled well and only had to be driven out to assert close home to beat Starjac by a neck and was value for more than the winning margin.

Didtheyleaveuoutto then showed a really willing attitude to follow-up in a seven-runner class 2 contest at Ascot when running only strongly to het the better of Thomas Darby by a head.

Given that the runner-up went on to finish a fine second to Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival the form has a solid look.

Although he failed to shine in his hat-trick bid here when a 14 lengths fifth of six to Mister Fisher that was a muddlingly run affair – which has worked out quite well – and he was then far from disgraced when ninth of 14 to Al Dancer in the Betfair Hurdle at Ascot off 139.

Things having gone to plan since and Didtheyleaveuoutto comes into this having fell in his last three starts over hurdles.

However, the return to this sphere looks a good move to give him a confidence booster and he now drops back into class 4 company in which he is 1-1.

On his aforementioned bumper form he should take the world of beating here under Aidan Coleman.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Didtheyleaveuoutto (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)