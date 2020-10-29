Three C’s weighted to cash-in on class drop

Three C’s is back down to a handy mark, so now dropped back in class looks to have lots going for him in the 7f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Lingfield (4.15).

This George Boughey trained six-year-old was in fine form at the beginning of the year when winning four of his five starts.

In the last of those successes at Chelmsford, Three C’s made all and ran on strongly to win unchallenged by 2 1/2 lengths in 12-runner class 6 affair off a mark of 62.

He has only managed to make the frame in one of his seven starts, when a 5 length third of 12 in a class 5 at Kempton off 67.

However, all those races have been in class 4/5 company and Three C’s now drops back down into a class 6 – a grade in which five of his seven career successes have come.

He is also now able to race off a reduced rating of 63 – just 1lb higher than last victorious – and Mark Crehan takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

It gives Three C’s every chance from a handicapping perspective and he comes into this on the back of an eye-catching effort over course and distance when a 1 1/4 length fifth of 12 to Giuseppe Cassioli when held-up and forced to race wide from a high draw before running on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

That was a big step back in the right direction and Three C’s now has a plum draw in stall one from which to operate.

All his wins have come when racing prominently, so he now has a great chance to get a good early position and adopt those tactics here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Three C’s (5/1 Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet – BOG)