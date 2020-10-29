Voice Of Calm has a big shout at Lingfield

Now returned to the polytrack and dropped back down in trip, Voice Of Calm makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Lingfield today (12.45)

This Harry Dunlop trained four-year-old filly opened her account on seasonal reappearance over this course and distance back in June where she ran on strongly under Nicola Currie to beat Fair Power by 3/4 of length in a class 6 off a mark of 65.

She went on to finish a fair fourth at Sandown two starts later in a class 5 off 68 and backed that up with a solid two length third of five to Zoran at Newmarket off 67.

Voice Of Calm also shaped better than her finishing position suggests last time when a 7 1/4 length eight of 11 to Red For All over 1m 4f where she raced close up until weakening approaching the final furlong.

The drop back to 1m 2f is an obvious plus, as is the fact that she is now back on a surface which has seen her win and been placed twice in three starts.

Having also been eased a further 1lb in the weights , Voice Of Calm is now able to race in this class 5 off a mark of 65 – the same as when last victorious.

So with Currie once again in the saddle, and from a good draw in stall three, everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Voice Of Calm (8/1 bet365 – BOG)