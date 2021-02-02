Three C’s weighted to strike back at his beloved Southwell

Now returned to a venue which he thrives, Three C’s looks weighted to get back to winning ways in the 1m handicap at Southwell today (4.40).

This George Boughey trained seven-year-old has won three time and been placed once in four starts at the track. He is 2-2 on the fibresand over this trip.

He was last successful in June of last year at Chelmsford in this grade – class 6 – when scoring by 2 1/2 lengths off 62 and went on to finish third in a class 5 at Kempton off 67.

Three C’s is now able to race off a reduced rating of 55 – 7lb lower than when last victorious and 3lb below his last success over course and distance.

It gives him major claims from a handicapping perspective now returned here for the first time since scoring over course and distance back in March of last year.

Three C’s is also reunited with Ben Curtis, who is one from three on him, and boasts a near 24 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Three C’s (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)