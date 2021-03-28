Throne Hall of major interest at Doncaster

In the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Doncaster (3.05), Throne Hall looks weighted to make a winning return to action.

This Kevin Ryan trained four-year-old has only had three starts and shown progressive form in each.

He got off the mark at the second time of asking when keeping on strongly to beat War Defender by two lengths at Hamilton first time up last year and then went on to run very well in defeat on handicap debut in a class 2 at Beverley off an opening mark of 83.

That came in a four-runner affair where he led at a steady pace and after being strongly pressed two from home kept on to finish a neck runner-up to Ilaraab, with the pair pulling four lengths clear of the third home.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, is a highly progressive sort who went on to land two competitive class to affairs at Newbury and York and complete a five-timer to now be rated 102.

That gives the form an extremely strong look in relation to this class 3 affair and Throne Hall is able to race in it off just 5lb higher.

A revised rating of 88 could still seriously underestimate his ability, especially as he is lightly-raced and open to tons more progression.

Throne Hall has also since been gelded and has far more scope than the majority of his rivals, so is thus a strong fancy to take this en route to better things.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts win Throne Hall (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)