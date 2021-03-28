Well-weighted Gunmetal worth siding with in Doncaster sprint

With the benefit of fitness on his side, the dangerously well-treated Gunmetal looks weighted to run a huge race and worth siding with at 8/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card Doncaster (4.50).

This David Barron trained eight-year-old won three of his six starts in 2018, with the last of those coming in the competitive 22-runner Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon where he made all and ran on strongly to easily beat Dakota Gold by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

Gunmetal got out up to 104 for that success and although he failed to get his head in front since he has posted some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when when a 1 3/4 lengths fourth of 19 to Duke Of Firenze at York off 103, a three length sixth of 26 to Cape Byron in the 2019 Wokingham at Royal Ascot off the same rating and when runner-up at Ripon off 98.

Gunmetal also ran very well first time up last season at Newmarket when third off 94 and when a 2 1/4 length third off 11 to Staxton in the David Chapman Memorial at Ripon off 89.

He is now able to race in this class 3 off just 79, his lowest rating since May 2016 and comes into the race on the back of a solid fourth at Newcastle when running on well to be beaten just 3/4 of a length.

If bulding on that he looks a massive player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Gunmetal (8/1 BetVictor – BOG, paying 5 places)