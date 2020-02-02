Thyme White taken to Triumph for in-form Nicholls

Thyme White has form in the book which suggests he is worth siding with at 100/30 to give in-form trainer Paul Nicholls another winnr in the Listed 2m Scottish Triumph Hurdle at Musselburgh today (1.45).

This four-year-old was a fair sort on the level when trained in France, competing in a Group 3 at Longchamp on his final start.

Although beaten 34 lengths when runner-up to Goshen at Sandown, Thyme Hll shaped with plenty of promise and the winner is a very smart sort who has won again since to be rated 144 and is a leading contender for the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdke at the Cheltenham Festival.

Thyme White then duly built on that promising and tender introduction when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to Rowland Ward, who ran in a Grade 2 next time up, in a six-runner affair at Kempton.

he raced prominently throughout andnd after getting headed at the last stuck to the task without being uanble to match the winner’s turn of foot.

It was a solid effort and Thyme White had the re-opposing Goal Lil 5 1/2 lengths behind in fourth.

I don’t see why he won’t confirm the form with that rival, who has won since, given that they meet on the same terms.

Thyme White was sent of 100/30 compared to Goa Lil’s 16/1 that day , yet can now be backed at a bigger price than Nigel Twiston-Davies’ charge.

That makes him the one to be on in my eyes and Thyme White hails from a yard that has an overall strike rate of 37.5 per cent with his rare runners at the track.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Thyme White (100/30 William Hill, Unibet)