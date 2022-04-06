Time For A Coffey

Stats: The odds appear to be no guide at all here with winners at all prices including a couple of 50/1 chances, but a top nine finish last time out is a bonus with 22 of the last 23 (one winner pulled up last time out to mess up the math). No winners over the age of 11, none who fell last time out and none who unseated either. No winners carrying over 11 stone eight, and none rated higher than 152. No winning favourites in the last nine, though three trainers have dominated – Colin Tizzard (two), Nicky Henderson (three), and Willie Mullins (two, but perhaps more importantly, the last two). Harry Cobden has ridden the winner twice, though both were on board Ultragold for Colin Tizzard.

Thoughts: When I write all those stats I really hope they will serve a purpose – but not much of one in this case. Losing horses by the stats left me with a ridiculous 22 horses to work with, and with no entries for the Tizzards this season, and the Mullins ones ruled out by the stats I am duty bound to point in the direction of a certain Nicky Henderson. He as four entered here but it seems sensible (not necessarily accurate) to suggest Nico De Boinville had the choice with the exception of Janika, and he has come down on the side of Mister Coffey. Second to Chambard in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir at Cheltenham, he has been pout up 4lb for that but deserves a win this season after four top three finishes, though someone he is yet to get off the mark over the larger obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mister Coffey 4.05pm Aintree 8/1 Bet365