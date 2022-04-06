C’est Bon for Jonbon

Stats: Six of the last nine winners (67%) have been six-year-olds, two have been five – and just the one aged seven. Three jollys in a row obliged from 2012 to 2014 – but none since. Nicky Henderson has won four of the last nine but none since 2016 with the Irish picking up the last two. No jockey still riding has won this more than once in the same period.

Thoughts: When a race looks all over bar the shouting I always have a second look in case I have missed something – but hopefully I haven’t. We all have to accept before the race even starts that Willie Mullins is a master of his trade, and that El Fabiolo, once raced over hurdles and a very easy maiden winner at Tramore could be absolutely anything, but once we have acknowledged that, we can then look at favourite Jonbon. A point-to-point win was followed by a Newbury bumper and three impressive successes over hurdles before he ran in to stablemate Constitution Hill at Cheltenham in the opening race. Yes he was put in his place by no less than 22 lengths (he did lose a shoe as well), but I am pretty certain time will tell that was no disgrace, and he can get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jonbon 2.20pm Aintree 5/4 Boylesports