Time To Reason worth a wager in Wolves finale

Time To Reason ran a cracker when runner-up last time out, so off just 1lb higher looks worth siding with at 5/1 to go on better and land the spoils in thre 8.10at Wolverhampton today.

This Charlie Wallis trained seven-year-old was last successful over the 5f trip of this at Chelmsford 12 months ago when scoring by 1/2 a length in a class 6 off a rating of 64.

He backed that up with a solid 1/2 length third in a class 5 over 6f at the same venue off 66 and also ran well two starts later over 5f at Lingfield in a class 6 when a two length fourth to Brogans Bay off 65.

Tim To Reason is now able to race in this class 6 off a reduced rating of just 58 having been rated as high as 98 in the past when trained in Ireland by Johnny Murtagh.

It gives him outstanding claims at the weights and he comes into the race havinf arguably been an uuclky loser last time out over course and distance when awkwardly away undet Richard Kingscote before finishing off strongly from the raer to be nearest at the finish when a lenth second of nine to Polly Douglas.

That run suggested hi time was near, so with Kingscote – who has made the frame four times on him in six starts – once again in the saddle, Time To Reason looks value to gain compensation and notch a fourth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Time To Reason (5/1 bet365 – BOG)