Tipperary Jack ticks all the right boxes at Kempton

In the 7f handicap at Kempton today (6.35), Tipperary Jack looks to have lots going for him and rates the standout bet on the card.

This Jim Best trained four-year-old has won two of his five starts over course and distance. In the last of those successes 13 months ago in a class 4 he scooted clear to score easily by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 78.

Tipperary Jack got put up to 83 for that and failed to trouble the judge in his next five starts. He then ran well over 6f here three starts back when a strong finishing 1 1/4 length third off 77.

The colt has also run well in his last two starts off 77 at Lingfield despite dwelling at the start on both occasions. The last of those came in a class 3 where he stayed on to finish a never nearer two length fourth of eight to Fox Duty Free.

Tipperary Jack is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off 76 – 2lb lower than when last successful – and that gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective at a venue which clearly suits.

The booking of James Doyle to do the steering for the first time also catches the eye as he has an overall strike rate of just over 15 per cent for the yard which has resulted in a £36.50 profit to a £1 level stake.

So if getting away better, I think Tipperary Jack will be hard to beat

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tipperary Jack (11/4 bet365 – BOG)