Tonyx worth siding with on handicap debut at Huntingdon

In the 2m handicp hurdle on at Huntingdon today (3.35), Tonyx looks on a potentially handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 9/2.

This five-year-old mare was a dual winner on the level when trained by Ed Walker and after joining Amy Murphy shaped with plenty of promise on debut over the obstacles when second of nine to Bareback Jack in a class 4 novice contest at Catterick.

After being held up and clouting the fifth, she stayed on nicely to be beaten nine lengths. Although no match for the easy and impressive winner that one went on to follow-up in a class 2 at Haydock and ran off a rating of 137 when fourth in a Grade 2 at Kelso yesterday.

The third home Kildimo, who finished just over three lengths behind the selection, also ran well yesterday when runner-up at Doncaster off 120 and the front three pulled 22 lengths clear of the fourth home.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggests and opening handicap mark of 108 for Tonyx is exploitable.

She also now drops back down in grade having been far from disgraced last time out when third to Sheldon in a class 3 at Fakenham and hails from a yard in good form at present.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tonyx (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)