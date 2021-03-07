Class-dropping Buster Edwards weighted to collect at Sedgefield

Having tumbled in the weights, I think Buster Edwards looks worth a bet at 9/2 to get back to winning ways now dropped in class in the 3m 3f handicap hurdle on today’s card at Sedgefield (2.55).

This David Pipe trained eight-year-old landed back-to-back class 4 contests at Hereford and Haydock in December 2019 when scoring off marks of 109 and 113.

He also ran well in his hat-trick bid when third of 13 to Fortunate George in the same grade at Warwick off 116.

Buster Edwards then had his attention switched to chasing last summer and after running well to make the frame in his first two starts in class 4 contests at Fontwell off 115 and 117 his form tailed off.

However, he didn’t shaped too badly last time out over hurdles in a class 4 at Exeter when fourth of 10 to Looks Like Power – for all that he was beaten 37 lengths – and having been eased a further 2lb is now able to race off 103.

That is a career-low and makes him a huge player at the weights now dropped down into class 5 company.

Fergus Gillard also takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a huge run now refitted with the cheekpieces.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Buster Edwards (9/2 bet365, Betway – BOG)