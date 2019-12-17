Too Many Chiefs weighted to go well in repeat bid

Too Many Chiefs looks weighted to make a bold bid to retain his cown in the 1.55 at Catterick today.

This Sharon Watt trained eight-year-old has a fine strike rate of 24 per cent over hurdles for a horse of his ability.

He has won once and been placed once in two starts over course and distance, with the success coming in this 12 months ago where je only had to be ridden out on the run-in to readily account for Djin Conti by 2 3/4 lengths off a mark of 122.

Too Many Chiefs got put up to 126 for that success and really struggled in his next four starts.

However, he did hint at a revival last tine out when third of eight to Maison D’or over course and distance.

That was his third start of the campaign and he usually needs two of three spins to put him straight.

Having been eased amother 3lb in the weights, Too Many Chiefs is now able ro race off a rating of 117 – 5lb lower than when landing this last year.

His previous win prior to that came off 120, so he is undoubetdely now weighted to go in again at any time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Too Many Chiefs (6/1 generally available – use BOH firms)