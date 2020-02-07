Touch Kick ticks all the right boxes at Kempton

Having posted a solid effort when runner-up last time out, Touch Kick looks to hold leading claism of going on better and landing the spoils in the 3.30 at Kempton today now dropped in class off an unchanged mark.

This Paul Nicholls trained nine-year-old has won four of his 12 starts over fences and also made the frame on four occasions.

He looked as good as ever when maing a winning return to action in a class 2=3 at at Fakenham in October when scoring easily by seven lengths and was then far from disgraced next time up at Aintree when sixth of 13 to Hogan’s Heights in the class 2 Grand Sefton Chase off 139.

Touch Kick then ran very well over this course and distance last month when a 10 length second of eight to Fingerontheswitch in another class 2 off 138 where he raced up with the pace throughout and made a mistake at the last.

He is able to race in this less comeptitive class 3 affair of the same rating and has a terrific 57 per cent strike rate in the grade having won four times and been placed once in seven starts in it.

Harry Codeb also gets a great tune out of Touch Kick and underfoot conditions are ideal, so there is simply nothing not to like about his chnaces in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Touch Kick (5/2 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)