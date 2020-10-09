Tritonic looks tasty at 20s in Old Rowley Cup

In the Old Rowley Cup Handicap at Newmarket today (4.10), Tritonic has form in the book which suggests he is decent value and worth a punt at 20/1.

This three-year-old hails from the yard of Alan King who saddled Trueshan to land the spoils in this 12 months ago.

He ran a cracker on seasonal reappearance at Royal Ascot when getting collared close home and beaten 1/2 a length by Highland Chief off a mark of 95 in the 1m 2f Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot off a mark of 95.

The winner was thought good enough to run in the Epsom Derby next time up went on to run a fine race in defeat when a 3/4 length runner-up to Mogul in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

That gives the form a solid look and Tritonic backed it up with a 1 3/4 length second to Subjectivist in a Listed contest over 1m 3f at Hamilton when sticking to the task well.

He met the winner on level weights that day, so as Mark Johnston’s charge has gone on to land a Group 3 by 15 lengths to be rated 109 it makes Tritonic look potentially well-treated off his current rating of 99.

Tritonic then found life too hot when sixth of seven to Hukum in he Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes, but comes into this having run well when a staying on second to Emissary over 1m 3f at Yarmouth.

The 1m 4f trip of this promises to suit and he has a good record in class 2 company having won once and been placed once in three starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tritonic (20/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)