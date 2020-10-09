All over Ouzo at York

Ouzo looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 now dropped back in trip in the 1m handicap at York today (2.05).

This Richard Hannon trained four-year-old did well last season when winning three times. He has had just four starts this year and ran really well in the first three of those,

After finishing a neck second on return to action over 1m at Newmarket he did all his best work late on when a 5 1/2 length eighth of 22 to Sir Busker in the 1m Royal Silver Hunt Cup at Ascot off 91.

Ouzo then ran a cracker over this course and distance when a 3 1/4 length fifth of 17 to Montatham in the ultra-competitive Clippers Logistics Handicap off 95 where he made good headway to hold every chance approaching the final furlong before being unable to find any extra close home.

The winner has gone on to finish runner up in a Listed contest, whilst the second home Sir Busker ran a fine race next time up when second in a Group 2.

Top Rank, who came third, went on to land a Group 3 in good style next time up too, so that gives the form a very strong look in this same grade but arguably less competitive class 2.

Ouzo is able to race in it off 3lb lower (92) and having found 1m 2f beyond him last time out at Newbury, now drops back to a mile over which he has won twice and been placed twice in eight starts.

He also has proven winning form on the ground, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ouzo (10/1 bet365 – BOG)