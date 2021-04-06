Tukhum a 10/1 punt at Ponte

In the 1m handicap on today’s card at Pontefract (4.35), Tukhum looks too well-treated to ignore and worth siding with at 10/1.

This David O’Meara trained eight-year-old landed a class 3 contest over 6f at York in 2019 off a mark of 77 and went on to score again that year in a class 5 seller over a mile at Redcar off 80.

He got put up to 83 after that and it’s fair to say that he has struggled since. However that has resulted in the handicapper cutting him plenty of slack and Tukhum is now able to race off a rating of just 70.

That is his lowest in almost two years and gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective if bouncing back to anything like his best after a break now stepped back up in trip having run over 6f when last seen in action back in January.

Tukhum also has a 22 per cent strike in the grade – class 5 – and underfoot conditions hold no fears.

David Nolan, who is one from three on him, is also now back in the plate and Tukhum is a course and distance winner (one from two over it).

So taking everything into account, I think he has more going for him than his odds would suggest in what looks a very winnable affair.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tukhum (10/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power – BOG)