Tulane ticks plenty of boxes in Wolves finale

Tulane has shaped well in his last three outings and looks worth a wager to open his account in the 1m 6f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Wolverhampton.

In the first of those, the Richard Philips trained four-year-old kept on nicely from the raer to be nearest at the finish and a three lensgth sixth of 14 to Banta Bay over 1m 4f at Kempton off a mark of 57.

He backed that up with a solid 1/2 a length second to Ice Canyon at the same venue and caught the eye last time out over 1m 4f here when fifth of 12 to Hooflepuff off 57.

After being held-up in mid-division going well, Tulane was dendie a clear run when making a move a furlong from home under Jane Elliott.

He then kept on nicely inside the the last to be closest at the finish and beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

I thought he finished with plenty of petrol left in the tank and the step up in trip promises to suit.

He is also able to race in this off 1lb lower (56), so having started life off in handicaps on a rating of 69 now looks weighted to gon in at any time.

Luke Morris also now partners him for the first time, so I think there is nothing not to like about Tulane’s chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Tualane (7/2 bet365 – BOG)