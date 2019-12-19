Our Man In Havana handicapped to strike

Our Man In Havana looks decent value to cash-in on a drop in the weights and land the spoils in the 7.30 at Wolverhampton today.

This four-year-old is the three-time winner at the venue with the last of those successes coming 13 months ago where he beat Red Stripes by 1/2 a length off a mark of 62 when in the care of Richard Price.

His other two wins came off 72 and 77 and he has also finished runner-up on two occasions off 78.

Our Man In Havana is now able to race off a reduced rating of just 55 – 7lb lower than when last victorious and a career-low.

It gives him a big shout at the weights on just his second start since joiningh the shrewd Tony Carroll outfit.

Although well-beaten on his first start for his new handler last time out, Our Man In Havana returned lame with cuts to his legs having been well-supported beforehand.

That run can therefore be excused and connections clearly feel they have a well-treated horse on their hands.

So from a good draw in stall three, Our Man In Havana looks a massive player in this on the pick of his form and worth siding with to bounce back.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Our Man In Havana (13/2 generally available – use BOG firms)