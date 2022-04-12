Twilight For The Last Race On The Card

I am rather hoping Henry Candy has another classy sprinter on his hands in the shape of Twilight Calls, a son of Twilight Son who he trained to success in six races including both the Betfred Sprint Cup at Haydock, and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, both group Ones.

His son may not be up to that standard, but he still won two races last season at Doncaster and here on the July course, and he was beaten less than three lengths on his final start in August in a Class Two handicap at York when he started off far too slowly which he cannot afford to repeat here.

Gelded over the winter, we are forced to take his fitness on trust for his first start of the year, but he drops in to a Class Three here off 1lb lower in the handicap and has to be have every chance for that reason alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Twilight Calls 4.45pm Newmarket 3/1 Sky Bet, William Hill, Unibet and others.