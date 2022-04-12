An Audience With The Gosdens At Newmarket

I am hoping that Cheveley Park have a good day at Newmarket this afternoon with both of my suggestions for this afternoon running in their colours, though for different trainers based in different locations.

First up, I was impressed with the debut effort of Audience last year when the son of Iffraaj started his career over course and distance with a four-length success. Better than that, he was sent off a 15/2 chance suggesting connections felt he needed the experience, but no one told the horse as he bolted in after taking it up at the two pole.

As we know he goes well fresh, handles the track, and likes the trip, he has a lot going for him today (plus Frankie Dettori in the saddle), and isn’t being overfaced on his return to action.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Audience 2.25pm Newmarket 11/10 Sky Bet and William Hill