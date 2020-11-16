Typhoon Ten appeals at 15/2 in Kempton sprint

In the 6f handicap at Kempton today (6.00), I think Typhoon Ten looks to decent value at 15/2 now switched back to the all-weather.

This Richard Hannon trained four-year-old has won once and been placed once in three starts over course and distance.

He was last successful in this grade – class 3 – at Windsor back in August when scoring by 1/2 a length off a mark of 86.

Typhoon Ten went on to run very well in a class 2 at Goodwood two starts later when a 1 3/4 length third of 10 to Atalanta’s Boy off 90 and also ran a blinder three starts back over this course and distance when failing by just a short-head to overhaul Phuket Power in a class 3 off his current rating of 89.

He hasn’t been at his best in two subsequent outings, but both those runs have come on heavy ground and better can be expected now returned to the polytrack surface on which he has won twice and been placed once in six starts.

Typhoon Ten has also bagged a good draw in stall two, so everything looks in place for a big run in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Typhoon Ten (15/2 generally available – use BOG firms)