Star Of Wells worth a wager at 12s Wolves finale

Star Of Wells looks on a handy mark at present, so now dropped into class 6 company for the first time looks worth a wager at 12/1 in the 1m 4f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.40).

This three-year-old shaped with promise in three runs as a juvenile when trained by William Haggas, most notably when a four length second of 10 to High Kingdom at Kempton.

The third ohme has won since off 74, the fourth finished third last time out in a class 3 off 83 and the fifth Blue Skyline has won off a mark of 69.

Star Of Well the joined Tom Ward at the start of this campaign and was well-beaten in all three starts for his new handler having been allotted and opening mark of 74

However, he then posted a much improved effort after moving to David Loughnane and finishing a keeping on 2 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Flying Dragon over 1m 2f in a class 5 contest at this venue last month off a mark of 66.

Judged on that display he looks well worth a crack at this trip and Star Of Wells is now able to race in this lower grade affair off 65.

It makes him a fascinating contender at the weights, especially on his aforementioned effort at Kempton, now fitted with the tongue-tie for the first time and partnered by George Bass who takes off a handy 5lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Star Of Wells (12/1 888sport – BOG)