Ugo Gregory weighted to go well at Haydock

I thought Ugo Gregory shaped better than the bare result last time out, so having been eased further in the weights he looks worth a punt at 10/1 in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (1.30).

That came at Hamilton where the Tim Easterby trained four-year-old finished a 2 1/2 length fifth of nine to Lucky Lucky Man.

Duran Fentiman decided to try and make a move a furlong down the far side rail whilst most of the field raced down the favoured centre of the track, and I think it was a costly one which gave Ugo Gregory no chance of winning.

In the circumstances it was a decent effort and the assessor has dropped him another 2lb which means he is now able to race off a mark of 61 having started the campaign on 68.

That is 3lb lower than when last successful in a 13-runner contest at Nottingham 13 months ago and Ugo Gregory went on to finish a fine 1 1/2 length fourth of 17 to Fantasy Keeper at the same venue two starts later.

It gives him a big shout at the weights in this on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ugo Gregory (10/1 bet365 – BOG)