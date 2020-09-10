Jumaira Bay taken to cash-in on lenient mark

Jumaira Bay looks ahead of his mark and the one to be on in the 7f handicap at Doncaster today (3.45).

This Roger Varian trained three-year-old colt has run well in all four of his starts this season, including at York on his penultimate outing when a short-head second to Brunch off a mark of 84.

He looked all over the winner that day when taking up the running inside the last only to get chinned in the dying stride.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, has gone on to follow-up in good style at York off 91 to now be rated 97.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests Jumaira Bay is potentially well-treated off his current markof 89.

He also comes into this on the back of a confidence boosting success when opening his account in a nine-runner maiden at Chepstow where he was always just doing enough when beating Modmin by 3/4 of a length.

Modmin has since won by eight lengths at Goodwood off an official rating of 80, so that again looks solid form and suggest Jumaira Bay is well-handicapped.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time and the yard has won two of the last three renewals of this contest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Jumaira Bay (7/2 bet365, 888sport, Unibet – BOG)